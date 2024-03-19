Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $9.63

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

