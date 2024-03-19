Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $35.00

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $74,413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 62.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

