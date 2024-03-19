Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,204.02 and last traded at $1,214.00. Approximately 540,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,013,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,237.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,241.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,042.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.