Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,234.94. The company had a trading volume of 900,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a SEC Filing?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.