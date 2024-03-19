Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £142.63 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, for a total transaction of £142.63 ($181.58).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BVIC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 834 ($10.62). 44,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 854.37. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.09).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.