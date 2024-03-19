Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £142.63 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, for a total transaction of £142.63 ($181.58).
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of BVIC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 834 ($10.62). 44,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 854.37. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.09).
Britvic Company Profile
