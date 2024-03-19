Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,891 shares of company stock worth $192,604. 85.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 28,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.59.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

