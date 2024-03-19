BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,683 in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $20,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.