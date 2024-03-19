Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

BFH stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,400. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.