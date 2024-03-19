BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,353,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 14,740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

BrainChip Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.36.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

