BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,353,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 14,740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
BrainChip Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
