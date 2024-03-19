Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

