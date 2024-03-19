Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a market cap of C$335.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.45 and a 52 week high of C$16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.41.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

