Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Financial Comparison

Bosideng International and Hugo Boss are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bosideng International and Hugo Boss, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugo Boss 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 6.26 Hugo Boss $3.85 billion 1.08 $220.73 million $0.76 15.58

This table compares Bosideng International and Hugo Boss’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hugo Boss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Hugo Boss 5.94% 20.41% 7.47%

Dividends

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hugo Boss pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Hugo Boss beats Bosideng International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

