Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $49.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,500.52. 88,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,630. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,438.13 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,569.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3,293.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

