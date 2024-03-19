BMO Capital Markets Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.00.

TSE POW opened at C$38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.16. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.30.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

