BMO Capital Markets Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE BTO traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2972509 earnings per share for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

