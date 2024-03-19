Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 527,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLFY

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 82,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.