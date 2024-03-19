Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE BGX opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
