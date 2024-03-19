Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BGX opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.