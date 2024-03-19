BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 3078008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.