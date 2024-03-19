BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.18 and a fifty-two week high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

