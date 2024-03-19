BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $730.49. The company had a trading volume of 480,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $714.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

