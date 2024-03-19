BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.