BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
3M Stock Performance
NYSE MMM opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
