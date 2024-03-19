BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.