BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.