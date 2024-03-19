BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

