BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

