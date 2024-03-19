BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

