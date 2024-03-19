BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

