BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

