BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,270 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

