BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,972 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

