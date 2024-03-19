BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,749 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. General Electric has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.