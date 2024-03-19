BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE BRC opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

