BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 234,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

ES stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

