Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 26,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

