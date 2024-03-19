biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 539,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Get biote alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on biote

biote Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

biote stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 105,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 394,991 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in biote by 156.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of biote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.