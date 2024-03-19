Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 11,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

