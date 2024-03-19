Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.