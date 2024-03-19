Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
