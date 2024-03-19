BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,638 shares of company stock worth $480,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

About BioLife Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

