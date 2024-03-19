BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $100,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

