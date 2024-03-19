BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 142,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,318,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

