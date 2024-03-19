BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BILL by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 523,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 339,901 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
