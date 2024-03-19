BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BILL by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 523,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 339,901 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. 1,274,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

