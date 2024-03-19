BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. 7,542,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,093,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Specifically, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $65,450.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 747,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,797,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,136. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

