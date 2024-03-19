Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
