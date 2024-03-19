Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 21st

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

Better Choice Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

