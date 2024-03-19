Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSY

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 383,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.