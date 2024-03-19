Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 55,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

BLTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of -1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

