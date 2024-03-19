Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 55,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.