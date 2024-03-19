Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0426

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $264.16 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.40 or 0.05110823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00092253 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003854 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

