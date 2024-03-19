BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BeiGene by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $272.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

