Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,829. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.