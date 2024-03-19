Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

